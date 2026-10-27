KZN transport says it will apply the traffic law without fear or favour after arrest of known actress

The arrest of actress and model Asavela Mqokiyana on traffic related offences is only the beginning of a show of force by the traffic authorities in KwaZulu-Natal who vow more will be arrested if they don’t obey the rules of the road regardless of their social status.

The stern warning was issued by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma on Tuesday after the arrest.

“KwaZulu-Natal will have no mercy this festive season as demonstrated by this high-profile arrest. Actress and model Asavela Mqokiyana, who was arrested for speeding, appeared in court and will appear again at Scottburgh Magistrates Court tomorrow, the 28th October 2026. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will have no mercy this festive season,” stated Duma.

According to the department, the RTI team from Park Rynie arrested her along the N2 on Ellingham and she appeared in court on Monday. Mqokiyana had allegedly been driving a BMW X3 SUV and was caught clocking a speed 198 km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The department also revealed that for the period 15 to 21 October, the RTI and operation Shanela teams executed 421 speeding charges, 12 073 vehicles were stopped while 1719 motorists were charged for traffic violation related offenses.

“There were 87 motorists charged for driving without driver’s licenses and 141 motorists who were charged for not wearing seat belts. Between 22 October and 28 October, we will execute more than 26 #NenzaniLaEzweni Multidisciplinary operations. We will have a further 15 #NenzaniLaEzweni operations focusing on drunk driving. Finally, the RTI will have no mercy this festive season, as demonstrated this transport month,” the department said.

#NenzaniLaEzweni, taken from an IsiZulu phrase, is a prominent law-enforcement and road safety campaign spearheaded by the provincial department of transport. It challenges the reckless road users by asking a key question: what are you doing on our roads?