Ramaphosa’s former adviser summoned to Madlanga commission

Bejani Chauke, a current ANC National Executive Committee member and former political adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been served with a Rule 10.6 notice by the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

The notice, issued on 27 October 2026, requires Chauke to explain his relationship with the late Mpumalanga taxi boss Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi and their extensive WhatsApp exchanges.

The commission is expected to scrutinise messages between Chauke and Msibi dating back to 2022 and 2023, when Chauke served as Ramaphosa’s political adviser.

Chauke is reportedly consulting his legal advisers and is expected to respond to the notice within 10 days.

His name emerged during the commission’s investigation into Msibi’s cellphone records, which revealed links between the taxi boss, police officers and high-profile officials.

The commission is examining leaked messages from Msibi’s phone that allegedly contain discussions about state security, confidential presidential briefings, senior crime intelligence officials and substantial financial gains.

Evidence presented to the inquiry suggests the exchanges may point to an influential network operating behind the scenes and outside formal state structures, with alleged links to governance, intelligence and government tenders.

Chauke’s name was also raised during testimony by former Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya. Lebeya told the commission that forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan had contacted him alongside Chauke to request updates on the high-profile Phala Phala investigation.