Suliman Carrim granted R100 000 bail in Madlanga Commission absconding case

Northwest businessman Suliman Carrim has been granted bail after being arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on 15 October while preparing to leave the country on a one-way ticket to Saudi Arabia.

Carrim was granted R100 000 bail.

Carrim told the court that he was travelling to Dubai and Pakistan on a religious pilgrimage. He later provided a return ticket, which the magistrate said weakened the state’s argument that he was likely to evade trial.

In granting bail, the magistrate considered Carrim’s pending criminal case and his failure to comply with summonses issued by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“Although this is a matter of concern, it does not establish that the applicant is likely to endanger the safety of any persons or commit a Schedule 1 offence if released on bail,” the magistrate said.

The magistrate said the decision was based on balancing the interests of justice against Carrim’s right to personal freedom.

Carrim was issued with a Rule 10.6 notice by the commission on 24 October 2025. He appeared before the inquiry on 9 and 10 March, but his testimony remained incomplete. He was instructed to return on 16 April but failed to appear, citing medical reasons.

He subsequently failed to attend further summonses in May, June and July.

The magistrate found that Carrim had contravened the commission’s subpoena without sufficient cause. However, the court distinguished his failure to comply with the summonses from the likelihood that he would evade trial if released on bail.

The magistrate said the state had raised legitimate concerns about Carrim’s future attendance at court but had not established that he would attempt to evade trial if subjected to appropriately restrictive bail conditions.

“Having considered the evidence, the court is cognisant that the state has raised valid grounds of concern regarding the applicant’s further attendance. However, the court is not satisfied that those concerns establish a likelihood that the applicant will attempt to evade trial if released subject to appropriately restrictive bail conditions,” the magistrate said.

The court also noted that Carrim’s return ticket had been verified and that the state had confirmed his residential address. He was not on parole or in custody in connection with another charge.

“Although the applicant’s previous conduct may raise questions regarding his willingness to comply with legal obligations, the court is not persuaded that it establishes a likelihood that he will disregard appropriately formulated and enforceable bail conditions,” the magistrate said.

Carrim is required to report to the local police station in Mafikeng every Monday, and hand over his passport.