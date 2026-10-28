Tsontso smartwatch suspect faces fresh charges as bail hearing is postponed

Kenneth Chibuzor, one of the men implicated in the case involving slain runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s smartwatch, faces additional charges after appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Chibuzor faces charges relating to alleged contraventions of the Immigration Act, as well as fraud and forgery. His bail application has been postponed to 2 November after his lawyer requested more time to consult with him.

He remains in custody.

The latest charges add another layer to proceedings that have already been delayed by questions surrounding Chibuzor’s immigration documentation. At his previous appearance on 19 October, the court heard that authorities were still trying to verify his status.

The latest postponement means Chibuzor will remain behind bars while preparations for his bail application continue. The outcome of that hearing will determine whether he can be released on bail while the case proceeds. However, the new charges do not amount to a breakthrough in the investigation into Moselakgomo’s murder.

The proceedings concern allegations linked to the handling and resale of her smartwatch, as well as the additional charges brought against Chibuzor. The three men implicated in the smartwatch case have not been charged with her murder in the latest reports.

This distinction remains important as the court process continues. While the latest appearance has resulted in additional charges against Chibuzor, it has not publicly established who was responsible for Moselakgomo’s killing.