Mkhwanazi tipped to lead Hawks in police reset

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has recommended KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for appointment as national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

Cachalia has submitted a memorandum to Cabinet seeking approval for Mkhwanazi’s appointment, according to a police statement.

“The Acting Minister has submitted a Cabinet Memorandum seeking Cabinet’s concurrence for the appointment of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the National Head of the DPCI [Hawks],” the statement said.

The proposed appointment comes as the Hawks face scrutiny over allegations of links between senior police officials and organised crime figures, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe.

The unit, established to investigate serious priority crimes, has faced allegations that some senior officers undermined investigations, leaked confidential information and enabled criminal networks.

Witness testimony from the Madlanga Commission implicated Hawks officers in the stolen R200-Million Port Shepstone cocaine heist in 2021. In the interference in the "KT" Molefe Arrest in December 2024, several weeks before suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu disbanded the political killings task team.

Further Hawks complicity with organised crime includes the R300-million (700kg) cocaine bust in Aeroton in July 2021 involving dismissed deputy crime intelligence head, Feroz Khan.

The minister of police appoints the national head of the Hawks under the South African Police Service Act, subject to Cabinet’s concurrence.

“The [Hawks] play a critical role in South Africa’s fight against organised crime, corruption, and other serious priority offences. This is a priority for the Police Reset Agenda,” said the police statement.

The memorandum will be presented at the earliest opportunity during a Cabinet meeting.