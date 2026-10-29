Soweto residents fed up with failing services

Mandla Masango, a resident of the area, said that the pipes had been left behind by a contractor who said he was leaving because the city had not paid him.

Masango said the contractor had been using his own money to pay his employees, which was why he eventually abandoned the project.

“The project has stopped, the sewage is blocked and we don’t have water. The sewage is running through people’s yards. The contractor stopped about a month ago and you could see the progress they were making.

“I arrived here seven years ago and the sewage problem started a couple of months after I arrived. We don’t have water, we don’t have electricity and we are facing these sewage problems.”

Asked how he managed to survive, Masango said every morning he had to go to his family home in the nearby township of Dobsonville, where he could at least bathe and cook a meal before returning in the evening.

“I come here after I have bathed and eaten. People do exactly what I do. There is a house here where they have been struggling with sewage problems for many years.

“The house has been sold so many times and the people living there are also selling it now. Even my neighbours have abandoned their homes, and when they come back, they simply park across the street.”

Another resident, Mike Maloka, said they no longer cared about jobs; all they wanted were proper services so they could live in peace.

Maloka said they had been without electricity for so long that they had almost given up hope. However, he said their main concern was that the lack of lighting in the township had contributed to an increase in crime.

“Then they want us to vote when things are like this. People are now even stealing the solar-powered streetlights and when the community beats up these criminals, the police tell us we are wrong. But we are just trying to help them.”

Meanwhile, residents of Orange Farm have raised similar concerns about conditions in their township, saying they see little reason to vote in the upcoming local government elections.

Residents of Orange Farm face problems similar to those experienced by people in Bramfischerville and have also voiced their frustrations with their local municipality.