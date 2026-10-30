Andrea Johnson and Feroz Khan arrested over alleged defeating ends of justice

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Andrea Johnson and former Crime Intelligence Major-General Feroz Khan were arrested on Friday, 30 October 2026, on charges relating to the alleged defeat of the ends of justice.

The high-profile pair are expected to make their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court following the authorisation of arrest warrants on Thursday, after months of mounting scrutiny.

Their arrests stem from explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which revealed that Johnson had allegedly accessed and leaked a confidential South African Police Service (SAPS) criminal case docket to Khan in 2018.

The docket related to an assault and intimidation complaint laid against Khan by his colleague, Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe. The alleged leak gave Khan access to Phetlhe’s version of events and enabled him to prepare a warning statement before he was formally interviewed by investigators.

Evidence and WhatsApp messages presented at the commission also exposed an alleged close relationship between Johnson and Khan that extended beyond professional boundaries, despite Johnson’s initial denials.

Johnson resigned with immediate effect as IDAC head in July 2026 after declining to answer specific questions about the alleged docket leak at the commission, invoking her right against self-incrimination.

Khan was dismissed from the SAPS with immediate effect on 2 September 2026 after failing to appear before an expedited internal disciplinary process.