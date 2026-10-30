Ghost of the past comes back to haunt Sassa KZN boss who is placed on precautionary suspension

Thamo Mzobe, the regional executive manager at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has been placed on precautionary suspension effective immediately.

According to the social grant distribution agency, Mzobe’s suspension is linked to his tenure at the National Development Agency (NDA).

“The precautionary suspension with effect [from] 28 October 2026, is in compliance with the request received from the previous employer of Ms Mzobe, the National Development Agency (NDA) to institute the disciplinary proceedings in terms of the Section 16 (4B) of the Public Services Act, 1994 as amended. SASSA as the current employer of Ms Mzobe has the obligation to cooperate with the request received from the NDA as the previous employer of Ms Mzobe,” said the statement authored by SASSA’s spokesperson Dr Paseka Letsatsi.

The statement further asserted that as per the laws of the republic, Mzobe remained innocent until all the processes against her had been concluded.

“The precautionary suspension of Ms Mzobe is an administrative measure intended to facilitate the appropriate handling of the matters in question and should not be constituted as a finding of guilt. The process will be conducted in accordance with applicable policies and procedures. SASSA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance, accountability and ethical conduct in the administration of public services,” the agency stated.