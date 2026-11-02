Rain slows special voting at voting stations across Soweto

Special voting in Soweto was moving at a slow pace on Monday, with rain affecting turnout at several voting stations across the township.

The Mail & Guardian visited several stations where party agents were seated under gazebos, most branded with the logos of the ANC and the Democratic Alliance.

Special voting allows registered voters who are unable to cast their ballots at their voting stations on election day to apply to vote in advance. This includes elderly people, pregnant women, people with disabilities and those who will be unable to vote on election day for other reasons.

A party agent at Nomzamo Primary School in Orlando said Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials had been conducting home visits to assist elderly people who were unable to make their way to voting stations.

The agent said turnout had been slow, with most voters arriving in the morning but more people were expected to come out later in the day.

“It's been a bit slow because people might be at work now. But we are going to go out again to urge residents to vote.”

At Orlando West High School, another party agent also reported low turnout, saying most of those who had voted were essential workers.

She said IEC officials had been conducting home visits to assist elderly residents who could not get to the voting station.

“In the morning, there were a few grannies who came to vote and most of them walked here because they were exercising. The rain has not helped the situation, so maybe tomorrow there will be a lot of movement."

In Protea Glen, a party agent said many of those who had come to vote were essential workers, although activity had remained slow throughout the day.

An elderly woman, who identified herself as Miriam, said she had been turned away from a voting station because she had not registered for a special vote.