Former EMPD deputy chief and Ekurhuleni city manager back in court over alleged impersonation scheme

Former Ekurhuleni metro police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla are expected to return to the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges linked to an alleged scheme to have someone impersonate Lerutla during court proceedings.

The case relates to an incident in 2019, when Lerutla was arrested for speeding and was expected to appear in court. The state alleges that instead of appearing himself, another person was arranged to take his place.

Prosecutors allege that Mkhwanazi helped organise the arrangement and that Lerutla paid R400 000 to Mkhwanazi and the alleged impersonator. According to the state, the arrangement allowed Lerutla to go to a job interview rather than appear in court.

The two face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Mkhwanazi also faces a separate firearms charge.

Their previous appearance on 29 September was delayed after the state failed to timeously arrange Mkhwanazi's transportation from Boksburg Prison to court. The court was informed that the request for his transfer had not been submitted early enough.