At a time when local government faces growing pressure to address everyday problems affecting communities, a number of young South Africans are putting themselves forward to be part of the decision-making process.

Among them are a handful of candidates under the age of 30 who are contesting wards in the 2026 local government elections. Their respective routes into politics have been different, shaped by community involvement, student activism and personal ambitions, but they are all seeking an opportunity to represent the people in their respective areas.

Indiphile Ralo and Yonela Tshaka are contesting Ward 12 in Makhanda’s Makana Municipality. Thembisile Seabutla is contesting Ward 22 in Steve Tshwete Municipality in Mpumalanga, while Aphelele Manyana is contesting Ward 10 in Buffalo City Municipality.

For Seabutla, political involvement began with attending community meetings and asking difficult questions about issues affecting residents. What started as participation in these meetings gradually developed into a deeper interest in politics, eventually leading her to become involved with the Democratic Alliance.

She has also taken steps to develop her leadership skills, recently graduating from the DA Young Leaders Programme for 2026. She is now taking that involvement further by contesting a ward in Steve Tshwete.

In Makhanda, Tshaka’s involvement in politics has included student leadership and activism. She currently serves as chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters Youth Command (EFFYC) at Rhodes University and has been involved in several student activism initiatives. She is also the Ward 12 Chairperson for the EFF Branch.

Her experience in student politics has placed her in spaces where young people organise, raise concerns and engage with issues affecting students. Contesting a ward election brings her involvement into a wider community setting, where decisions about local services and development affect residents beyond the university.

For Ralo, a Democratic Alliance candidate in Makana, politics has been a personal ambition for some time. He says he has always wanted to be involved in leadership and has set himself specific goals, including becoming mayor before turning 30.

His immediate concern, however, is the state of Makana. He believes the municipality needs urgent attention, particularly when it comes to clean drinking water, reliable electricity, better roads, street lighting and safer neighbourhoods. “Makana is falling apart,” he said.

Ralo previously served on his high school’s student representative council and has worked as a supervisor at Pick n Pay, as well as in sales. He believes these experiences, together with his qualifications in political science, international relations and history, have helped prepare him for the responsibilities that come with public office.

Manyana, who is contesting in Buffalo City, is also among the young candidates seeking a role in local government. Their participation brings different experiences into an election where residents will have to decide who they want representing their wards.

While the four candidates have different backgrounds, their involvement raises questions about the place of younger people in local government. Political parties often speak about the importance of youth participation, but contesting elections gives young people an opportunity to move beyond participation and seek a direct role in decision-making.

Of course, being young does not automatically make someone a good councillor. Residents will still have to consider candidates’ experience, their understanding of local issues and whether they can deliver on their promises.