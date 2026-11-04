‘I want him to feel safe’: Westbury mother votes for her son’s future

“If you’re on the ground and you actually see what they’re doing for the community, it’s an amazing thing,” she said.

“Where you would think, like in a household where there is no income, perhaps people are relying on the social grants, now at least there are one or two people within the household who are able to get a salary, earn a wage and be able to do more for their family, their kids and themselves. It’s uplifting and it’s motivating in that way.”

Her support for the party came after a change of heart. She had previously voted for the Patriotic Alliance, but said she had become disillusioned with its leader, Gayton McKenzie, over his public statements and involvement in the search for missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

“He lied about Joshlin. He lied about knowing where to find Joshlin and how to recover her. She's a kid. He doesn't deserve my vote,” she said.

“I’ve worked hard to provide for my family. I can’t come and accept another man’s lies. I’m always thinking as a parent for a child, what would I do in that situation?”

McKenzie became publicly involved in the search for Joshlin, making claims about the police investigation and his own efforts to find her. His statements came under scrutiny during the 2025 trial, when the investigating officer disputed claims that police had abandoned the investigation. Joshlin remains missing.

This time, she had researched the political parties and looked more closely at what they were doing in her community.

But it was her son, who has just started Grade 8, who remained uppermost in her mind.

“I want my kid to get a good education and I want him to feel safe while getting the education. Those are the two main things, from a parent’s point of view.”

She has already started planning for his future. Next year, she wants to take him to university open days around Gauteng, to show him the opportunities available to him.

“I said to him, ‘you are 13, you’ve started Grade 8, you’re on your new journey.’ Part of my plan for next year, I want to find out when the universities have their open days for registration. I would just like to go.

“I told him, ‘you have access to some of the biggest universities around Gauteng. It’s within walking distance for you, boy. I don’t see a reason why you can’t walk through the doors of those types of institutions and make something better for yourself.’ It’s part of the plan for next year. It’s on the vision board.”

Smith, who was retrenched from her hospitality job in 2023 and only recently found work as a domestic worker in Bergbron, knows how difficult it can be to find opportunities. She said she had seen people in her community go for more than a decade without work, while some families struggled to put food on the table.

Through her work with local feeding schemes, she had also seen children who sometimes ate only once a day.

“When days like this come on the weekends and in the holidays, and the feeding schemes don’t operate during those times, you ask yourself what happens to those kids. Where are they finding something to eat?”

Her voice broke as she spoke about the people she had seen struggling and the hope that community initiatives could offer.

“I’ve seen good people, church-going people who try every day to do the right thing, not being able to find work for more than 10 years, begging on people’s doors for a loaf of bread so they can feed their kids. It’s heartbreaking when you hear their stories.”

She hopes her vote will help bring more opportunities to Westbury and that by the time her son matriculates, the neighbourhood will be a safer place in which to grow up.