Johannesburg voters turn out at Hyde Park as Ramaphosa prepares to vote

As South Africans head to the polls for the 2026 Local Government Elections, voters at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg have expressed hope for change, better service delivery and leadership that puts the needs of communities first.

The voting station is also where President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe are expected to cast their ballots, bringing further attention to the polling station as voters make their way in to participate in the elections.

Among those who arrived to vote was Johannesburg resident David Rozen, who described the process as efficient and said IEC officials had been helpful in directing voters. “The IEC is very helpful, telling us exactly where to go. It’s quite an efficient and fast process,” he said.

Rozen, who was born and raised in Johannesburg, said he was particularly looking forward to seeing changes in the city, having witnessed its development over the years.

“It’s a special occasion today. I think it’s a turning point in the country. Everyone needs to participate,” he said. He added that he was looking forward to seeing the election results and hoped they would bring positive changes to the city.

For another voter, Lindiwe Tshabalala, the importance of voting extended beyond her own participation, as she brought her daughter along to help her understand the value of the democratic process.

Tshabalala said she wanted her daughter, who is still about 10 years away from being eligible to vote, to understand the importance of the right to choose the country’s leaders.

She reflected on her late father, who died in 2005 after voting only a handful of times during his lifetime, despite being in his 70s.

“I was telling my daughter how important it is for her to vote because her grandparents only got to vote much later in life. It’s important that they understand the importance of us being here and this right that we have,” she said.

Tshabalala said her daughter was already familiar with some of the country’s political parties and was beginning to understand the decisions voters have to make.

Looking ahead, she said she hoped the elections would bring leaders who could address the everyday challenges facing South Africans. “We all deserve dignity. We all deserve water, we all deserve electricity. We all deserve housing. We don’t need crime,” she said.