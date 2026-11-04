With residents in parts of Ekurhuleni continuing to grapple with water shortages, uncollected waste and inadequate infrastructure, ward 90 councillor candidate Paul Nkhumane says service delivery will be his priority if elected.

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian, Nkhumane said councillors needed to strengthen their relationship with municipal departments and ensure that residents’ concerns were translated into action.

“Service delivery is going to be our priority in our community. The number one thing is making sure that we become friends with the departments, because the municipality is the one that must deliver,” he said.

He added that councillors were responsible for taking the community’s mandate to municipal structures and holding those responsible for service delivery accountable.

Nkhumane also acknowledged the growing disillusionment among young people who believe voting does little to change their circumstances. He said education was central to encouraging young people to understand their democratic rights and participate in elections.

“We are advocating for youth to go to school so that they have an understanding about the systems of South Africa, how they operate. We believe that it will be an encouragement for them to vote so that their voices are heard across the nation,” he said.

Outlining his commitments for the first 100 days in office, Nkhumane identified electrification, water access and informal settlements as priorities.

“We do have areas that haven't had electricity since 1996. Our priority will be electrifying again so that they have electricity. We still have areas that don't have water; we will make sure that those households have support,” he said.

He also pledged to address illegal trading and other challenges affecting the ward.

“I care about the politics of South Africa. I started being an activist at a very young age” he says.