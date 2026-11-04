‘We can push past 50%’, says Zille as she casts her vote

The DA is seeking to consolidate its support and expand its electoral footprint, particularly in municipalities where the ANC has struggled to maintain public confidence. Zille said the party had no coalition preference but sought an outright majority.

Zille criticised ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over comments that the DA was working against the government of national unity after it opposed the reinstatement of 181 candidates before the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s deadline. The Constitutional Court subsequently reinstated the candidates, allowing them to contest the elections.

“It is bitterly disappointing that Fikile Mbalula thinks the ANC has to stick to the deadline when everyone else sticks to the [IEC] deadline,” she said.

Zille also linked the DA’s performance in Johannesburg to housing costs in Cape Town, saying other municipalities' failures were driving up demand and rent in the Western Cape capital.

“The best thing to do to bring rent down in Cape Town is to fix Joburg. Because the rents are so high in Cape Town, people are coming there from every failed ANC municipality, and they are looking to rent and buy property in the one city that works.”