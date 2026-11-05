My first vote, my future

A vote for a culturally united nation, with an end to homelessness and joblessness, and taxpayers’ money spent fixing the many wrongs at local government level.

These are key issues that motivated first-time voter Timarie Grobler, 19, to cast her maiden vote in Kempton Park’s IEC voting station this week. “It’s kind of surreal, because when I was much younger, I would accompany my mom and dad to watch them vote … It’s nice to know that in some small way, I’m making a difference for my country and for my people,” Grobler said.

Determined to see “a united nation”, she has become one of thousands of South Africa’s first-time voters to cast her vote in the local government elections.

“I would like to see more togetherness among the races. I sometimes feel like I’m very isolated from other cultures. I would like to experience some of the other cultures, not just my own.”

Grobler would also like to see an end to homelessness and joblessness. “I would really like to see more chances for jobs — a big thing for me, especially because I would be looking for a job in a few years. It’s very scary to know how many people my age don’t have jobs and how much of a struggle that is.”

Grobler, who plans to pursue accounting studies at university in 2027, said that although she did not drive yet, she was concerned about the potholed Ekhurleni streets.

“It sometimes feels like there’s no effort being made. I’ve seen people privately fill potholes. I would like to see more of an effort.

Her mother, Annemarie, said: “It’s nice to see what we’ve been doing has rubbed into her — she’s now accompanying me to cast her first vote.

“Her vote has been driven by the fact that there are many young people who feel they don’t have a say in the country’s affairs. The one vote can make a difference.”

Annemarie said malfunctioning traffic lights and potholes made people’s lives difficult. The amount of times I’ve nearly been in accidents because of the malfunctioning robots and driving through potholes — damaging cars — is countless.”

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi and governance expert Professor Mazwe Majola said the youth vote was crucial.

“Young people make up the majority of undecided voters, partly because they navigate an increasingly uncertain future,” Nyembezi said. “Today’s young people face pressures that seem more pervasive and are often being overlooked in election manifesto promises.

“From climate change and mental health concerns to academic pressure, housing costs, jobs and economic insecurity, voters today are navigating a complex set of expectations … However, most election manifesto promises have fallen short in addressing these challenges. They sold the electorate election promises that stereotypically define young people solely by difficulty and disruption, while conveniently ignoring programmes that offer possibility, opportunity and growth.”

Nyembezi said economic concerns added more pressure, as rising living costs, high tertiary education expenses and uncertainty about future employment ranked among young people’s greatest worries.

“For many, this contributes to feelings of anxiety, worry, sadness, anger and helplessness about making political choices in these elections and the future,” Nyembezi said.

“These concerns are particularly challenging because many believe that decisions affecting young people’s futures are often made without their meaningful involvement or consideration of their needs. This is evident in the lack of convincing consideration in election promises and the low placement of young candidates on party election lists.”

Echoing Nyembezi’s view, Majola described the youth vote as “highly important in South Africa’s local government elections”. “The youth form nearly one-third of the population and a large share of the working age group. So, higher participation could shift outcomes on metros and in many wards — influencing which party wins.

“Policy participation: stronger youth turnout pressures parties on unemployment, education pathways and safety,” said Majola.

He said youth voting trends over years, illustrated young people often registering but staying away on election day — more than older voters.