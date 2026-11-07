Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in partnership with One Young World, the lecture formed part of the organisation’s Cape Town summit, which brought together young leaders from around the world.

Santos warned that international law and the United Nations Charter were being openly disregarded, the International Criminal Court was being attacked and intimidated, and civilians were paying the price while diplomacy retreated.

The international order was being eroded by those who violated its principles and those who refused to defend them. When governments had the power to oppose injustice but chose inaction, their silence became complicity.

Repeated failures to respond, he argued, allowed violations to become precedents, gradually replacing the authority of law with the power of the strongest.

He paid tribute to South African jurist Navi Pillay, tracing her work from defending anti-apartheid activists to championing human rights internationally. He said her work demonstrated that peace must rest on the strength of law rather than the will of the strongest.

Yet Santos also resisted a simple equation between silence and moral failure. His experience had taught him that peace sometimes required confidentiality, patience and the discipline to listen. Words spoken prematurely or in anger could close doors that needed to remain open.

The challenge was knowing when discretion served peace and when it protected injustice.

That distinction ran through his account of Colombia’s negotiations with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, and his recollection of Mandela’s influence.

Santos had arrived in South Africa in 1996 as a former trade minister to hand over the chairmanship of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Watching the TRC hearings on television that morning had deeply impressed him.

Victims and perpetrators were confronting truths that had been denied or suppressed. Later, Mandela spoke to him about reconciliation and the courage required to imagine a future in which an enemy had a place.

Colombia, meanwhile, faced expanding armed groups, a growing drug trade and violence that had devastated communities. Mandela’s observation about peace became what Santos described as his destination.

Reaching it meant risking the political standing he had built through military success.

Former Israeli foreign minister Shlomo Ben-Ami helped him confront the choice: could he reach the end of his life knowing he had refused a chance to save lives because he feared taking the risk?

“Someone must seize the moment and lead the way by speaking out, even when silence offers the most secure and comfortable position.”

The earliest discussions required confidentiality. Eventually, however, leaders had to explain publicly why an enemy could become a partner.

Santos negotiated while the fighting continued. Each attack intensified pressure to abandon the talks. Listening to victims helped him persevere, bringing the human consequences of failure into a process threatened by political opposition and renewed violence.