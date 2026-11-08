‘No time for petty squabbles’, says Ramaphosa as coalition tensions brew

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged political parties to put aside their differences and negotiate in good faith to establish municipal councils, warning that political infighting must not come at the expense of service delivery.

Addressing newly elected councillors, Ramaphosa said the country's changing political landscape required political leaders to demonstrate that they could cooperate in the interests of communities, rather than allow personal rivalries to undermine local government.

“As president of the Republic, I call upon all political leaders to place the interests of our communities above all else. Let us demonstrate that our political system is capable not only of managing political competition but also of producing cooperation in the service of our people,” he said.

“Being elevated to serve the people is a privilege and a responsibility that we must accept with great humility. Being sworn in is only the first step. Throughout your term as councillors, you will have to earn the confidence of those who elected you. The work ahead is considerable,” Ramaphosa said.

He warned that political disputes should not delay the constitution of municipal councils or the election of office-bearers.

“Our people's interests must not be drowned by the quest for political parties or representatives to settle personal scores or petty squabbles. Councils must be constituted without delay. Parties must negotiate in good faith to elect office-bearers so that councils can get to work,” he said.

His comments come as the 2026 local government election results point to a fragmented political landscape, with coalition negotiations expected to determine the leadership of several municipalities.

The ANC secured 30.76% of the national vote, down from 45% in the 2021 local government elections, while the Democratic Alliance increased its share from 21.6% to 24.64%.

The ANC won 3 246 council seats but secured outright control in only 53 municipalities. The DA won 1 695 seats and secured outright control in 12 municipalities.

The uMkhonto weSizwe party received 9.76% of the vote, while the Economic Freedom Fighters secured 6.22%. ActionSA received 5.67%, strengthening its position in local government.

Of the country's 213 municipalities, only 74 have a party with an outright majority - hung councils increased to 142.

In Gauteng, the DA secured majorities in all three metropolitan municipalities: Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, further challenging the ANC's political dominance in the province.

Ramaphosa said the stability of municipalities could not be sacrificed to narrow political interests.

“The stability of our municipalities cannot be sacrificed to narrow political interests. The delivery of essential services cannot be held hostage by political disagreement,” he said.

“The people did not cast their vote so that their representatives could spend the next five years fighting amongst themselves. They voted because they expect their lives to improve.”