Trust in the IEC remains high, at 81%

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on hand to witness the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) announcement of the final results of the 2026 Local Government Elections at the IEC Results Operations Centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Sunday evening. .

The announcement ceremony was broadcast live.

The President attended the ceremony in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and delivered brief remarks.

Held on Wednesday, 04 November 2026, with special votes cast on 02 and 03 November 2026, the Local Government Elections provided registered voters across the country with an opportunity to exercise their democratic right and civic duty to elect local public representatives and influence service delivery in their communities.