President Ramaphosa approves salary increases for fat cats in public office

As unemployment figures rose, President Cyril Ramaphosa determined salary increases for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year, effective from 1 April 2026.

President Ramaphosa’s determination follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, and the President’s consideration of serious economic challenges facing the country.

President Ramaphosa has in turn decided to increase the salary of public office-bearers by 3.5% and 4% in different categories.

The increase of 3.5% applies to Members of the National Executive, Members of the National Assembly and Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces, Premiers, members of provincial executive councils and members of provincial legislatures.

The President has also determined a 4% salary increment for judges of the Constitutional Court, judges of other courts, and magistrates.