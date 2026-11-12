R198m Gauteng tender raises more red flags

As the embattled Gauteng e-government department grapples with the questionable “partial award” of a multimillion technology contract, more information has emerged on how a board selection committee (BSC) chairperson was removed to be replaced by another official.

The Mail & Guardian earlier reported on the department remaining tight-lipped amid the questionable partial awarding of an R80 million contract to a preferred bidder Techex Digital Solutions (Pty) Ltd. This was against the advice of its own probity auditors.

At the core of the legal challenge Brilliant Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd (Brilliantel) lodged in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg are concerns that e-government flouted the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

In a surprise move, the department informed internal probity auditors of its intention to “partly award” a procurement contract and pay the budgeted R80 million, while seeking Treasury approval and budget adjustment for the remaining R79 million difference.

As a justification for proceeding with the awarding of the contract to Techex Digital Solutions, e-govern-ment proposed the partial award and committed to seek a Treasury approval process and budget adjustment to cover the remaining balance — the difference between R80 million and the “negotiated” contract price of about R159 million.

Information in the M&G’s possession has revealed that BSC chairperson Sizwe Sibisi was removed and replaced by another official, Nonkululeko Kekana, who was “quickly moved to another department to shield her from the blow”.

According to insiders, meeting minutes “will show that she was in charge of the project from the supply chain management department”, with Sibisi later reappointed BSC chairperson.

Asked for comment, e-government spokesperson Nhlanhla Cebekhulu said the matter was “currently a subject of litigation and, for that reason, we are not in a position to provide comment”, adding: “I will try to verify this information internally but I am precluded to discuss the merits of this matter.”

An urgent court application Brilliantel lodged concerns the relationship between lawful procurement, contractual expiry, safe transition of provincial-government email archiving and security services.

In court papers, the company cites the Gauteng e-government department, the provincial government MEC, head of department, Miss M Ngcobo, supply-chain director Mr MP Mhlomi and Techex Digital Solutions (Pty) Ltd, as respondents.