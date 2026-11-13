Mkhwanazi and former Ekurhuleni officials to face regional court over blue lights scandal

Former Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and three former senior municipal officials are expected to appear in the regional court on 25 February 2027 in connection with the Ekurhuleni blue lights scandal.

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, former head of human resources Linda Gxasheka and former head of legal services Khemraj “Kemi” Behari.

The matter was previously been postponed on 6 November to allow the defence teams to confirm that they had received the full case docket. At Friday’s appearance, the defence confirmed receipt of the material, although further particulars may still be requested.

The case centres on allegations that the three former municipal officials helped shield Mkhwanazi from internal disciplinary action after he allegedly facilitated the fitting of blue lights to vehicles linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala through a fraudulent memorandum of agreement.

The state alleges that disciplinary processes against Mkhwanazi were frustrated despite recommendations for action. The case also involves allegations of irregular salary adjustments involving municipal officials.

During Friday’s proceedings, Behari sought access to seized cellphones and a relaxation of his bail conditions to allow him to communicate with certain municipal officials. Gxasheka also raised issues relating to her employment dispute and UIF payments, seeking permission to engage with relevant municipal officials. Her bargaining council matter is scheduled for 1 December.

Mkhwanazi is also pursuing legal action in the Labour Court following his dismissal from the EMPD.

The four face charges including fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. The matter is set to move to the regional court when it returns on 25 February 2027.