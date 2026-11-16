Parts of Sandton’s busy CBD were placed under restriction on Monday afternoon after a reported bomb threat near Alice Lane and Sandton Drive, prompting a police response and significant traffic disruptions.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Bomb Squad and Emergency Management Services (EMS) were deployed to the scene to conduct security sweeps and clearance procedures. Sandton Drive, Alice Lane and surrounding feeder intersections were closed to motorists and pedestrians as authorities worked to secure the area.

The Gauteng Provincial Joint Operations Centre alerted emergency services and law enforcement agencies to the threat, urging members of the public to stay away until the area had been assessed and declared safe.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said law enforcement officers were managing traffic flow, maintaining the security perimeter and assisting with diversions.

Motorists travelling through the Sandton precinct were advised to use Rivonia Road, Grayston Drive and Katherine Street as alternative routes. Office workers and pedestrians in nearby buildings were also urged to remain calm and follow instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

The incident has disrupted traffic in one of Johannesburg’s busiest commercial districts, with motorists warned to expect congestion on the affected roads. Authorities have neither confirmed whether an explosive device has been found nor provided further details about the nature and origin of the threat.

The police operation remains ongoing.