Naicker questioned over three calls with Bevan Loftus at Madlanga Commission

KwaZulu-Natal tow-truck operator Clive Naicker has acknowledged that he and the late Bevan Loftus competed for work at a shared point on the N2 freeway, despite initially telling the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the two businesses operated in separate areas.

The exchange came during Naicker's public testimony on Monday, as commissioners questioned him about the nature of his dealings with Loftus and whether there had been tensions between the two operators before Loftus was killed in April 2023.

Naicker maintained that he had never met Loftus in person and had no personal relationship with him. However, he acknowledged having received three telephone calls from Loftus during the period in which they were both active in the KwaZulu-Natal towing industry.

Explaining the first call, Naicker said Loftus had approached him about using his company's name because his drivers were struggling to operate at accident scenes. He said insurance companies were reluctant to recognise Loftus's drivers because they were not affiliated with a towing association or institution.

Naicker told the Commission that he agreed to assist by allowing Loftus to contact his office, where staff could help his drivers.

The second call concerned an accident on the N2 freeway. Naicker said Loftus contacted him after one of his drivers had been instructed to leave a vehicle at the scene. He agreed to arrange for his company to recover the vehicle, with an understanding that Loftus's driver would be compensated.

But it was the question of competition between the businesses that drew further scrutiny from the commissioners.

Naicker explained that Loftus generally operated in the southern part of the area, while his business covered central KwaZulu-Natal. He argued that the geographical separation meant they were not competing directly. However, questioned this explanation, pointing out that both operators could collect vehicles at a common turning point on the freeway.

Naicker acknowledged that the location was accessible to several towing companies, including his and Loftus's. When asked whether this meant they were competitors, he initially maintained that Loftus had only recently entered the area and that there had been no previous conflict.

He eventually conceded that, during the period when both operated in the same area, they could be considered competitors to that extent. The third telephone call raised questions about an alleged payment for a hit on Loftus.

Naicker said Loftus had contacted him and mentioned that there was a price on his head, referring to the figure of 2.5. He said the reference initially confused him because similar terminology was used in the towing industry when discussing vehicle valuations.

Naicker denied knowing anything about an arrangement to have Loftus killed. He said he had never discussed such a matter with anyone and that Loftus ended the call before he could properly respond.

In his written statement to the Commission, Naicker also denied conspiring with anyone to murder Loftus or offering a reward to police officers or other individuals to carry out the killing.

His appearance was divided between public and private proceedings following a ruling by the Commission. His evidence concerning his relationship with Loftus, business activities and alleged payments to police officers was permitted in open session. Questions concerning his interactions with SAPS Crime Intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, as well as criminal cases in which he is a witness, were reserved for in-camera proceedings. The Commission prohibited the public disclosure of evidence heard behind closed doors without further authorisation.