Naicker rejects claims linking towing industry to drug trafficking

KwaZulu-Natal tow-truck operator Clive Naicker has rejected claims that the towing industry is widely associated with drug trafficking, saying it is unfair to judge the entire sector by the alleged conduct of a few individuals.

The allegation was also contained in a statement by a former police officer, who said the towing industry, as well as the taxi and ambulance industries, was associated with transporting or dealing in drugs.

Naicker disputed the characterisation. He said he had not seen evidence of drug trafficking involving tow-truck operators in the areas where his businesses operated.

“I think it’s unfair that the industry is painted through the brush of that sort,” he told the commission.

He acknowledged that some tow-truck drivers used drugs, saying some consumed substances while moving between jobs. However, he distinguished this from drug trafficking and said he could not speak about incidents outside the areas he knew.

Naicker described how established operators faced pressure from people he characterised as drug dealers and gangsters entering the towing industry. He said the individuals could use their influence to intimidate businesses and push them out of operating areas.

He said that was among the reasons operators had formed an association to strengthen their position and protect businesses built over generations.

The commissioners pressed him on whether the absence of arrests or publicly reported incidents meant drug trafficking was not taking place.

Naicker replied he could speak about only what he knew and had witnessed.

His evidence also provided details about his business interests, including his taxi and panel-beating operations.

Naicker told the commission that his taxi business had been operating for about 28 years.

He said he had initially driven the vehicles himself and hired operating permits before joining a taxi association as a member about 22 years ago. He had later worked his way into an executive position and stopped driving.

Naicker said he had opened a panel-beating business during the Covid-19 pandemic when activity in the towing and taxi sectors had slowed. What had begun as a small operation occupying about 400m² expanded to about 3 50m² within a year, he said. The business is shared with his wife.

Earlier, commissioners also challenged Naicker over his description of his connection to an address used as his business’s registered address. He had said he had no association with the property since moving out in 1995. Under questioning, he clarified that his uncle, Alvis Ragu, had lived there and that he owned the neighbouring property.

The exchange prompted questions about the accuracy of his earlier description of his association with the address.

Naicker was also asked about security in the towing industry, which he acknowledged could be volatile because of violence and killings.

He agreed that some operators took additional security precautions, although he did not suggest that all businesses did so.