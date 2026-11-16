Nine people shot dead in Atteridgeville mass shooting

Nine people have been shot and killed at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, in a mass shooting that has prompted a police manhunt.

The victims, comprising six men and three women, were found inside a four-roomed shack with gunshot wounds on Monday morning, 16 November.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the shooting is believed to have occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm on Sunday, 15 November. Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 7.30 am on Monday. The motive for the shooting has not yet been established and no arrests have been made.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised additional resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner’s Tracking Team, to track down the suspects.

The case is being investigated by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Mthombeni were on their way to the scene following the shooting, according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted through the MySAPS application.