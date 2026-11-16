Suliman Carrim denied bail, remains in custody until 23 November

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has been denied bail by the Musina Magistrate's Court and will remain in custody until 23 November 2026 as investigations into his case continue.

Magistrate Jerry Davhana ruled that Carrim had failed to satisfy the court that he should be released on bail, raising concerns about his financial disclosures, residential details and his alleged failure to comply with previous bail conditions imposed by the Pretoria High Court.

In delivering his decision, Davhana questioned why Carrim had allegedly failed to disclose nine properties and eight companies in his financial records submitted to the court. The magistrate raised concerns about the omissions, suggesting that they called into question the accuracy and honesty of the information provided by Carrim and his legal team.

The state argued that it had presented a prima facie case against Carrim, which he would need to answer. It also challenged the defence's suggestion that his possession of a flight ticket to the United Arab Emirates at the time of his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport on 15 October indicated that he intended to return to South Africa.

The magistrate said the possession of a flight ticket alone was insufficient to convince the court that Carrim would return.

Evidence relating to alleged communication between Carrim and two employees, Zakes Ibrahim and Musa Phiri, who are also implicated in the matter, was raised during proceedings. The state referred to WhatsApp exchanges and a letter allegedly linked to the employees. However, the magistrate said questions about the letter's authenticity and the contents of the messages would be left to be determined at trial.

Carrim faces charges of attempted motor vehicle theft and uttering. His legal team had sought his release on bail following his arrest.

The matter has been postponed until 23 November 2026 for further investigation, with the possibility that all three accused might appear together as the case progresses. Carrim will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.