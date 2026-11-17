Reliable sources within the state-run financial institution told the Mail & Guardian that the IDC board met last night while Lekhethe was overseas travelling in Silicon Valley as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's entourage to the United States tech hub.

"The board met and agreed to a mutual separation with the CEO, citing concerns about the business's performance since she took over last year. Parliament has been raising these issues, including governance concerns," one source said.