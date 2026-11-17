Two suspects in the R635-million Tembisa Hospital tender scandal were each granted R30 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday after handing themselves over to the Hawks.

Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla and Zacharia Tshisele face charges of fraud and corruption over the alleged looting of public funds at the hospital. Monnakgotla and Tshisele are among the current and former senior hospital officials implicated in the scandal.

The case was originally brought into the public spotlight by whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was murdered in August 2021 after raising concerns about suspicious procurement transactions at Tembisa Hospital.

Prosecutors allege that Monnakgotla and Tshisele colluded with businessman Stefan Joel Govindraju to misappropriate state funds by manipulating procurement processes and circumventing official tender procedures.

The allegations under investigation include fraud, corruption, forgery and uttering, contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and money laundering.

According to the Hawks, hospital officials allegedly colluded with service providers to manipulate the request for quotations (RFQ) procurement system by deliberately splitting transactions to keep them below the R500 000 threshold, thereby avoiding prescribed formal tender processes.

“It is alleged that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQs) procurement system by deliberately splitting procurement transactions to keep them below the R500 000 threshold, thereby circumventing the prescribed formal tender processes,” the Hawks said in a statement.