The ANC had rejected a blanket stability agreement with the DA and resolved to treat it as a partner of last resort in hung councils, says Siseko Maposa, the director of Surgetower Associates Management Consultancy.

The Council of the Left garnered roughly 20% of the vote in the November local government elections, bringing together left-leaning political parties such as the South African Communist Party (SACP), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), the African Congress of the People (ACT), the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement.

“Acutely sensitive to the perception that its national partnership with the DA is alienating its traditional base, the ANC is pivoting towards alternative partners at the local level, whether that is ActionSA, the IFP, or even contentious formations like the MK Party and the EFF, depending on the arithmetic in each municipality,” Maposa said.

In the aftermath of the 4 November election, this left the ANC with outright control of 53 municipalities and leading in 128. Its vote decline was felt more in the metros, where it came second to the DA in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay. It came in third in Tshwane and eThekwini.

Maposa said the party’s recent dance with former alliance partners and breakaway parties showed how factional differences could be set aside when parties faced the prospect of being excluded from major metropolitan municipalities.

“At this juncture, the national GNU (government of national unity) arrangement is undeniably squeezed and we are entering a phase of sharp strategic divergence between national and local politics,” he said.

However, Maposa did not anticipate an immediate breakdown of the national coalition, saying the political and economic stakes made maintaining the arrangement the most prudent option for President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.

“At the national level, I do not foresee a fundamental rupture right now. With the current ANC leadership in place, preserving the national pact remains the most prudent, rational choice for Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration. The political and economic stakes are simply too high to collapse the centre,” he said.

Political strategist and director of SABI Strategy Group Jonathan Moakes cautioned against interpreting the ANC's coalition messaging as evidence that it was preparing to abandon the DA.

He said the coalition landscape was more complicated than political parties presenting ideological red lines. The ANC and DA had managed to remain in government together since 2024 despite disagreements over the national budget and taking each other to court, he said.

“There's a lot of dissatisfaction on both sides, but the centre suggests there were elements within the DA and ANC who want to keep it together,” he said.

Moakes doubted that a grand coalition arrangement could be replicated across municipalities, where political arithmetic and regional interests differed.

“We shouldn’t expect a one-size-fits-all scenario; the situation changes every day,” he said.

Moakes said the ANC was trying to find a coalition strategy to arrest its electoral decline, with sections of the party increasingly questioning the consequences of its relationship with the DA.

“My reading is that the ANC is trying to figure out how it can maintain the support it has. There are people within the ANC who believe part of the decline is the relationship with the DA and some sections who have always been against the DA.”

He pointed to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's ability to maintain political influence in the province since 2024, including securing an agreement with the EFF to ensure the provincial budget was passed without the DA.

However, he said the ANC's coalition messaging did not necessarily indicate that Lesufi was leading the party's negotiations.

Instead, it reflected the sentiment within the NEC and a weakened ANC leadership attempting to reach consensus on the party's future direction.

“It's a somewhat weakened top seven who are trying to take a more consensus approach,” he said.

Moakes said the ANC had not anticipated the scale of its losses in metropolitan municipalities and was now caught between competing political interests.

“It is very difficult for them to align with either right now. It's probably more palatable to them internally to go with ActionSA and EFF than give in to a DA-led coalition,” he said.

Moakes said he had heard from political insiders that Johannesburg could reach a coalition agreement soon, with the council potentially being convened by Thursday, 19 November.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said the first meeting of a newly elected municipal council must be convened within 14 days after the elections, which would be by the end of next week.

Director of the Rivonia Circle Tessa Dooms said the election results had exposed the DA's failure to capitalise on the ANC's declining support.

“One notable aftermath of the local elections is the extent to which the DA has come out a lot less victorious,” she said.

“At a time of ANC decline, the DA naturally hasn't improved. That's a huge red flag for the DA; even in Tshwane and Johannesburg, they are not on the ascendancy there either.”

On the ANC's position towards the GNU, Dooms said reports of organisational dissatisfaction following the elections suggested that the party could seek to renegotiate the national arrangement.

She said the ANC did not regard the DA as a natural coalition partner because the parties competed for different constituencies. However, a coalition with the left would mean partnering with parties that compete for the same voter bloc.