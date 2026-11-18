Voting in the repeat local government election in Ward 3 of Siyancuma Local Municipality in Douglas, Northern Cape, has been relatively peaceful, with the IEC reporting a higher turnout than during the initial voting process on 4 November.

The repeat election comes after an incident at the Moana Community Hall voting station, where individuals allegedly stormed the venue during the counting process and destroyed more than 100 uncounted ballot papers. The incident prompted the IEC to arrange a revote, with additional security personnel and electoral officials deployed to oversee the process.

Residents who came out to vote said they hoped the election would bring meaningful improvements to their community, particularly in service delivery, road infrastructure, access to water and employment opportunities for young people. Some voters also expressed hope that the repeat election would proceed without disruptions, given what happened during the previous counting process.

A resident said she wanted the voting process to be completed without any interference or destruction of ballot papers. She also called for cleaner streets and better attention to the community, particularly its young people.

The IEC said it was pleased with how the voting process had unfolded so far and that additional measures had been introduced to improve efficiency and strengthen security at the voting station.

The IEC's electoral officer in the Northern Cape, Elton Topkin, said the measures included speeding up the movement of voters in queues to allow people to cast their ballots without unnecessary delays.

He said turnout was higher than on 4 November, demonstrating that residents had come out in large numbers to participate in the repeat election.

However, voter numbers began to decline in the afternoon, with temperatures in Douglas reaching about 40ºC. Officials anticipated that turnout could increase again in the late afternoon as residents finished their working day and made their way to the voting station.

The electoral officer said voting would continue until 9pm, after which the voting station would close and the counting process would begin. The IEC would first reconcile the number of ballots before proceeding with the count.

The commission expects the results to be finalised by Thursday morning, allowing the municipality's council to be reconstituted.