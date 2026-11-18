The People of Joburg (POJ) party is seeking a revote in Ward 31, Orlando East, Soweto, after the number of votes recorded for the ANC and ActionSA nearly doubled following a late-night recount at a voting station.

POJ has approached the Gauteng High Court to challenge the recount at Lofentse Secondary School, arguing that it was conducted without adequate notice to political parties and resulted in a significant discrepancy in the recorded vote totals.

If the court grants the relief sought, the party could seek to interdict the newly elected Johannesburg council from holding its first sitting until the alleged irregularities have been resolved.

POJ secretary-general Phomolo Tenza said the recount produced 714 additional votes that could not be accounted for. “Where do they get 714 new voters in the recount?” Tenza asked.

“The results of the recount are questionable. There was a first count and the results for the second count doubled. The first count had 920 voters and the second count had 1 634 voters,” he said.

Ward 31 is an ANC stronghold in which President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi were seen campaigning prior to the elections. The ANC won the ward with 27.8% of the votes.

Tenza said the party intended to challenge the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) over the recount process in one of the 11 voting stations in the ward.

“We want the issue to be resolved before the council sits. We are going to interdict the council. We even opened a criminal case against the IEC,” he said.

A source close to the developments told the Mail & Guardian that POJ was preparing to seek an interdict preventing the newly elected council from convening its first sitting until the dispute had been resolved.

“If the court agrees, the council sitting might be postponed,” the source said.

Municipal councils are expected to hold their first sittings within 14 days of the IEC gazetting the final election results. Parties have been on a deadline to constitute council since the results were gazetted on 13 November.

The dispute comes as political parties negotiate the formation of a coalition government in Johannesburg following the 4 November local government elections.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the ANC, ActionSA and the EFF, together with smaller parties, are in the final stages of negotiations after completing the first of two phases.

The first phase involved reaching agreement on the principles governing their coalition.

The second phase, now underway, concerns the allocation of political and administrative positions, including the council speaker, committee chairpersons, members of the mayoral committee (MMCs), and positions in the city's departments and entities.

An interdict could delay the constitution of the Johannesburg council and further complicate already fractious coalition negotiations.

The M&G has seen a screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent by the IEC's Johannesburg regional office at 8.12 pm on Saturday, 7 November, informing party representatives that a recount would take place at Lofentse Secondary School at 9 pm.

The source said the recount was conducted after the IEC discovered that the presiding officer had lost the original results slip. Party agents were subsequently recalled via WhatsApp, giving them just 48 minutes to attend.

Tenza said POJ could not send an agent at such short notice, arguing that this undermined the party's right to oversee the process and verify the results.

“We object to the short notice of 48 minutes given to avail our party agents on a remarkably important recount for a VD which we consider our stronghold, given the number of our votes,” he said.

Tenza added that only four of the eight parties initially affected by the recount managed to send representatives, while the presiding officer was allegedly absent.

The original proportional representation results slip recorded 218 votes for the ANC, 289 for ActionSA and 59 for POJ, with 920 votes cast in total.

Following the recount, the ANC's tally increased to 420 votes, while ActionSA's rose to 462. POJ's votes increased marginally by 4 votes to 63. The total number of votes recorded also rose from 920 to 1 634, a difference of 714.

The party's objection questioned how the total number of votes could have increased so substantially between the original count and the recount, raising concerns that additional votes may have been included.

“We cannot vouch for an outcome which purports to be the will of the voters in that ward. The IEC violated our right to oversee the counting of results that had a serious bearing on our votes,” the objection stated.

The party received 3 148 votes in the 4 November elections, falling short of the approximately 8 000 votes required to secure a proportional representation seat on the Johannesburg council.