A visit by the Johannesburg High Court's full bench to the Lindela Repatriation Centre has exposed the operational challenges facing South Africa's immigration detention system, as judges seek to establish what happens on the ground before delivering judgment in a case involving 33 undocumented foreign nationals seeking asylum.

The inspection, led by Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba, formed part of proceedings concerning the legality of detaining undocumented migrants who have expressed an intention to seek asylum.

During the visit, officials reportedly told the judges that the centre handles between 90 and 100 applications for extensions of detention daily. The high volume, coupled with limited resources, has placed considerable pressure on the facility.

One of the most pressing challenges is a shortage of interpreters. Officials indicated that the centre relies on an interpreter who also serves the wider West Rand area, making it difficult to accommodate the different languages spoken by detainees.

Ethiopian nationals were identified as a particular challenge, with between 30 and 40 of the daily applications reportedly involving Ethiopians.

Officials also raised concerns about the lack of cooperation from some foreign embassies in verifying detainees' identities and nationalities. Without confirmation of identity and the necessary travel documentation, deportations can be delayed or become impossible.

Under the applicable detention framework, individuals cannot be held indefinitely. Once the maximum 120-day detention period is reached, those who cannot lawfully remain in detention must be released.

A legal representative who spoke after the inspection said that some individuals were subsequently released without verified forwarding addresses, raising concerns about the authorities' ability to trace them after their release.

The representative acknowledged that efforts had been made to improve living conditions at Lindela, saying this was important in restoring some measure of dignity to detainees. However, the concerns about capacity and resources pointed to deeper problems within the country's immigration and refugee management systems.

The developments come amid legal uncertainty following the Constitutional Court's July judgment in Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town v Minister of Home Affairs, which addressed barriers preventing people who enter South Africa irregularly from accessing the asylum system.

Subsequent Johannesburg High Court judgments in Mnamo and Others v Minister of Home Affairs and Ered v Minister of Home Affairs have offered differing interpretations of the implications for people already in immigration detention.

The latest proceedings involving the 33 applicants are expected to provide further clarity on the legal position.

The inspection has nevertheless highlighted that the challenge extends beyond legislation. South Africa must balance immigration enforcement with its constitutional and international obligations to protect people seeking refuge.

For those detained at Lindela, administrative delays, inadequate interpretation services and difficulties verifying identities can have serious consequences.