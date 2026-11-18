The search for 11-year-old Anqobile Jiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Johannesburg following heavy rainfall, has shifted from a search and rescue operation to a search and recovery mission.

Emergency services resumed operations at around 9 am, working alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Unit to search along the stream where the incident occurred. The teams have covered approximately four kilometres, reaching a strainer believed to prevent objects from travelling further downstream.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the search was being intensified with assistance from a South African Police Service helicopter, which would help teams examine areas covered by thick reeds. The aerial support is expected to give search teams a better view of areas that are difficult to access from the ground, particularly where Anqobile may have become trapped.

Mulaudzi confirmed that the operation had officially shifted to recovery after the family was briefed about the slim chances of finding the young girl alive. He said the city was committed to using all available resources to help the family find closure.

Johannesburg City Manager Dr Floyd Brink said approximately 18 divers, including members from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and other specialised rescue teams, had been involved in the operation. A drone had also been deployed earlier in the day to assist with the search.

The city has also brought in its Social Development Department to provide support to the affected family.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about the dangers of flash floods, particularly in communities situated close to streams and waterways. Mulaudzi urged residents to exercise caution during severe thunderstorms, warning motorists, especially taxi and bus drivers, not to attempt to cross flooded roads or streams.

He revealed that a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren had attempted to cross the affected area the previous day, saying the situation could have resulted in multiple fatalities. He also appealed to residents to avoid dumping waste and garden debris into drainage systems, as blockages can worsen flooding during heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Dr Brink said the city would assess the affected area to determine what interventions may be necessary to improve community safety. Residents have raised concerns about the need for a permanent bridge, but he cautioned that any proposed structure would require proper technical assessments and municipal approval.

The City of Johannesburg has also identified other areas affected by the heavy rainfall, including Zola and Dube in Soweto, where municipal teams are providing assistance.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday, raising concerns about additional rainfall and potential disruptions to ongoing operations.