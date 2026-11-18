The search for an 11-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Tuesday has been suspended because of deteriorating weather. Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services says the search will resume on Thursday at 8am, with additional resources expected to assist in the operation.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams had covered around 4km from the point where the girl was swept away, following the drainage system in their search. He said the chances of finding the child alive were slim and the family had been briefed on the progress made.

“We had to call off the search due to weather conditions. As you can see, the skies are already becoming darker and we are expecting rainfall and severe thunderstorms.”

He said the suspension would also allow emergency teams to prepare for the next phase of the operation.

The South African Police Service's air wing, water wing and canine unit have been called in to assist with the search. Teams will also focus on an area with several drainage channels, after the body of an adult man was recovered in the same vicinity on Tuesday.

Mulaudzi said further rainfall could potentially move the girl's body closer to the stream, which might make it easier for search teams to locate her.

“We are starting again at the point of entry and will cover the 4km we have already searched. We also want to explore the area where we have a lot of drains because we believe we might recover the young girl in that specific area,” he said.

The EMS spokesperson described the situation as difficult for the family, particularly the child's father, who had been updated on developments. He said emergency services had assured the family that they would continue doing their best to bring closure to them.

The EMS has urged motorists and residents in low-lying areas to exercise caution as more severe weather is expected.

Residents have been warned against crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges, while those living near rivers and streams have been urged to avoid crossing them during heavy rainfall.