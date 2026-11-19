With 48 initiates having died during South Africa's 2026 winter initiation season, concerns over the safety of traditional initiation schools are mounting as the summer season gets under way, prompting calls for greater parental involvement and stronger oversight.

The Eastern Cape recorded 14 of the national deaths, making it one of the provinces most affected by fatalities.

Nkosi Buyanda Matanzima has urged parents to take a more active role in their children's initiation journeys, warning that leaving their safety entirely in the hands of traditional surgeons and initiation school operators puts young lives at risk.

Matanzima said many families tended to outsource their responsibilities once their sons entered initiation schools.

The deaths have renewed questions about the conditions under which initiates undergo the cultural practice, particularly the monitoring of their health and the regulation of initiation schools. Concerns include illegal initiation schools, dehydration, infected wounds, physical abuse and delays in accessing medical treatment when complications arise.

While traditional initiation remains an important cultural practice among several South African communities, marking the transition from boyhood to manhood, the recurring loss of young lives has placed pressure on traditional leaders and government authorities to strengthen safety measures.

The challenge is not only to prevent illegal schools from operating but also to ensure that registered initiation schools maintain acceptable standards of care. Initiates require proper health screening before entering the schools, access to clean water, suitable accommodation and medical attention when necessary. Failure to provide these basic conditions can have serious consequences, particularly when an initiate's health deteriorates and treatment is delayed.

The issue of parental involvement also raises questions about how families select initiation schools and monitor their children's wellbeing. Parents and guardians need to establish whether the schools are legally recognised, whether the traditional surgeons are authorised to perform circumcisions and who is responsible for responding to medical emergencies.

The Eastern Cape has launched its 2026 summer initiation season, with traditional leaders, government departments and law enforcement agencies committing to a zero-tolerance approach to deaths, injuries and unregistered initiation schools.

Preparations include increased medical support, community awareness campaigns and resources for rescue centres. The Department of Health has made 50 vehicles available, while the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has provided more than 10 vehicles to support the season. Authorities have also prioritised high-risk areas, including the OR Tambo District Municipality, where additional monitoring and rapid-response medical support are expected to play an important role.

However, concerns extend beyond the initiation schools. Authorities have also identified reckless pre-initiation celebrations and alcohol abuse at imiguyo (send-off) events as potential risks to initiates. These gatherings form part of the cultural preparations surrounding initiation, but excessive alcohol consumption and irresponsible behaviour can compromise the safety of young men before they even enter the initiation process.

The renewed safety measures come as traditional leaders and government officials face growing pressure to demonstrate that their interventions can prevent further fatalities. Although resources and awareness campaigns are important, their effectiveness will depend on consistent monitoring, cooperation between communities and authorities and consequences for those who disregard safety requirements.

The deaths also raise difficult questions about accountability when an initiate is injured or dies. Families need to know whether investigations are conducted, whether negligence is established and whether those responsible face legal consequences. Without meaningful accountability, repeated warnings and seasonal safety campaigns risk becoming routine responses to a problem that continues to claim lives.

Protecting initiates should not come at the expense of cultural identity. Traditional initiation carries significant meaning for the communities that practise it, and the responsibility to preserve it must include protecting the people who participate.