Against the background of poor 2025/26 financial results and the Reatile Group loan controversy, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) board has remained tight-lipped on the real reasons behind the abrupt departure of Mmakgoshi Lekhethe.
The CEO left the state-owned development finance entity after serving only two years of her five-year contract.
During Lekhethe’s brief stewardship, the IDC reported a R4.7 billion loss for the 2025/26 financial year, ended March 2026, reversing a profit of R329 million in 2025 and R7.5 billion in 2024.
Board chairperson Gloria Serobe thanked Lekhethe for her leadership and service to the IDC, saying that under her leadership, the corporation “began repositioning itself towards becoming a more catalytic industrial development institution, with greater emphasis on mobilising capital and partnerships and developing strategic value chains”.
However, Lekhethe’s departure leaves more questions unanswered.
Approached for comment, Serobe could not to respond to pertinent questions sent to her by the Mail & Guardian.
The questions included details on Lekhethe’s sudden departure and the appointment of Reginald Demana as chief operating officer.
Demana was appointed even though there are allegations that the Hawks were investigating him for his role in awarding suspicious contracts at the South African National Roads Agency.
Despite facing leadership changes, IDC acting divisional executive Phiwe Marumo was bullish about the corporation having sufficient bench strength and an interim CEO, Mpho Kubelo.
Kubelo is the IDC chief risk officer. He is to assume the reins as CEO when Lekhethe leaves on 28 February 2027 until a permanent CEO is appointed.
Asked to give an elaborate comment on Lekhethe’s departure, during an interview with SAFM talk-show host Cathy Mohlahlana, Marumo described the sudden exit as “a board matter”.
“In earlier developments this week, I think that the press release, as guided by the board, provides that sufficient positioning in terms of where we are,” Marumo said.
She was also asked about the raging controversy sparked by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau presenting Parliament with disputed figures on the IDC awarding R13.2 billion to Reatile Group’s three renewable-energy projects. He said it formed part of the R23.4 billion in funding facilitated by the IDC across 48 black-owned businesses — a component of the Black Industrialist Programme— in the 2025 financial year .
Marumo blamed a misleading media article for the controversy, denying that Reatile Group’s Reactive Renewables received R13 billion.
“The facts are that the IDC’s actual funding exposure to Reactive Renewables amounts to approximately R1.1 billion,” she said.
She said the Black Industrialist Programme focused on black-owned and managed enterprises involved in the productive sectors of the economy, “particularly manufacturing, industrial processing, mining, beneficiation and agro-processing”.
“In essence, it covers value-add-ing industries that are aligned to the IDC’s mandate.
“The objectives are not merely to promote ownership but to support black South Africans who actively build, operate and expand productive businesses that create jobs in this economy, deepening industrialisation and contributing towards the economic growth of our country.
“The programme was approved by Cabinet as far back as 2015 and formally launched in 2016, through a partnership between the DTIC [department of trade, industry and competition, the IDC and the NEF [National Empowerment Fund],” Marumo said.
On why the IDC granted a loan to an entity owned by board member Brian Dames, IDC head of corporate affairs Tshepo Ramodibe said: “The facilities were granted while Mr Dames served as a non-executive director.
“However, the Reatile facilities were approved by the IDC’s board investment committee, of which Mr Dames was not a member.”
Asked about Tau’s disputed figures presented to Parliament, DTIC spokesperson Kaamil Alli said: “The IDC manages its own portfolio and the minister does not get involved in operational matters of the institution.
“The minister and the entities of the DTIC remain accountable to Parliament and will act in a transparent manner where possible.”
Political economist Dr Sam Koma said he doubted Tau intentionally misled parliament.
“My sense is that there is no way Minister Tau could have thumb-sucked this amount, which he reported to Parliament in response to a duly posed parliamentary question,” Koma said.
“This is due to the fact that the minister, through the department, annually prepares, compiles and tables the annual departmental report — in line with the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] mandatory requirements.
“Therefore, I do not believe that the minister will wittingly opt to mislead Parliament.
“What I discern from this issue is that the Reatile Group may not want the public to perceive it as a major beneficiary of the BEE Black Industrialist Programme. They seem to have provided a knee-jerk response to the social media commentary.”
He said the true measure of the BEE success policy “should be reflected in the tangible and material change of the quality of life of the majority of the black people — in economic and sociology-eco-nomic terms”.
“The group that seems to be benefiting from the BEE policy, unfortunately remains tiny and, in many instances, appear to be politically connected,” he said.
Economist Duma Gqubule said he was concerned about the IDC reporting not drilling into ownership, shareholding structure and women empowerment.
“Since the days of former DTIC minister Ebrahim Patel, I have never believed the IDC reporting on BEE.
“I knew that Minister Tau’s response to the parliamentary question was misleading. The Reatile Group has called for the correction of misleading IDC funding figures,” Gqubule said.