Against the background of poor 2025/26 financial results and the Reatile Group loan controversy, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) board has remained tight-lipped on the real reasons behind the abrupt departure of Mmakgoshi Lekhethe.

The CEO left the state-owned development finance entity after serving only two years of her five-year contract.

During Lekhethe’s brief stewardship, the IDC reported a R4.7 billion loss for the 2025/26 financial year, ended March 2026, reversing a profit of R329 million in 2025 and R7.5 billion in 2024.

Board chairperson Gloria Serobe thanked Lekhethe for her leadership and service to the IDC, saying that under her leadership, the corporation “began repositioning itself towards becoming a more catalytic industrial development institution, with greater emphasis on mobilising capital and partnerships and developing strategic value chains”.

However, Lekhethe’s departure leaves more questions unanswered.

Approached for comment, Serobe could not to respond to pertinent questions sent to her by the Mail & Guardian.

The questions included details on Lekhethe’s sudden departure and the appointment of Reginald Demana as chief operating officer.

Demana was appointed even though there are allegations that the Hawks were investigating him for his role in awarding suspicious contracts at the South African National Roads Agency.

Despite facing leadership changes, IDC acting divisional executive Phiwe Marumo was bullish about the corporation having sufficient bench strength and an interim CEO, Mpho Kubelo.

Kubelo is the IDC chief risk officer. He is to assume the reins as CEO when Lekhethe leaves on 28 February 2027 until a permanent CEO is appointed.

Asked to give an elaborate comment on Lekhethe’s departure, during an interview with SAFM talk-show host Cathy Mohlahlana, Marumo described the sudden exit as “a board matter”.

“In earlier developments this week, I think that the press release, as guided by the board, provides that sufficient positioning in terms of where we are,” Marumo said.

She was also asked about the raging controversy sparked by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau presenting Parliament with disputed figures on the IDC awarding R13.2 billion to Reatile Group’s three renewable-energy projects. He said it formed part of the R23.4 billion in funding facilitated by the IDC across 48 black-owned businesses — a component of the Black Industrialist Programme— in the 2025 financial year .

Marumo blamed a misleading media article for the controversy, denying that Reatile Group’s Reactive Renewables received R13 billion.

“The facts are that the IDC’s actual funding exposure to Reactive Renewables amounts to approximately R1.1 billion,” she said.