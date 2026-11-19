Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with investigations into 12 cases involving women who were killed across Ekurhuleni and surrounding areas, authorities have confirmed. Authorities said significant progress had been made in several investigations, with suspects arrested and some cases considered resolved.

The 12 cases comprise 11 incidents in the Ekurhuleni area and one originating in the Johannesburg district. The cases are being investigated as gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) incidents.

Among the cases in which arrests have been made is a murder in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, where two suspects have appeared in court and remain in custody.

In Kempton Park, police arrested a foreign national in connection with another woman's killing. The suspect remains in custody. A further breakthrough was made within 24 hours of a woman's murder in an informal settlement in Tembisa South, with police arresting a suspect who is also still in custody.

In another Tembisa case, a woman was allegedly shot and killed by her romantic partner, who subsequently died by suicide. Police said the matter had been resolved. Investigators also reported progress in a case in Midrand, which police consider resolved. Authorities further confirmed that five suspects had been arrested in connection with the cases initially outlined.

They also referred to the case of Tsontso Moselakgomo, in which three suspects were arrested. One remains in custody, while two others were granted bail of about R10 000 each.

Confirming the total number of arrests, Mthombeni said, “I could safely say we have a total of eight suspects who are arrested in respect of the 12.”