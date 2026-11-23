Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo is seeking R28 million in damages as part of a group civil claim in which six other senior Crime Intelligence officers are claiming a combined total of more than R112 million from the state for wrongful prosecution.

Khumalo and the six officers are suing the state, including the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the ministers of police and justice, over what they describe as illegal fraud and corruption charges.

In August 2026 the NPA unconditionally withdrew the charges against them after testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry raised concerns about irregularities into how the prosecution was initiated and pursued.

Khumalo faced multiple arrests from Idac who charged him for the unlawful appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele as head of Technical Support Services in the crime division. Several other senior officers were also implicated.

Khumalo and his co-accused initiated legal action seeking more than R112 million in damages over their arrest and prosecution. He is seeking R28 million and has reportedly stated that he had suffered a heart attack and stroke during the illegal prosecution, which lasted more than two years.

Former Idac head Andrea Johnson has been implicated in the unlawful prosecution after evidence at the Madlanga Commission showed she was part of a plan to clean up Crime Intelligence alongside suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

The NPA unconditionally dropped the fraud and corruption charges in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi intervened following disclosures at the Madlanga Commission.

Testimony before the commission detailed how Idac investigated and charged Khumalo and his co-accused over an alleged irregular appointment in Crime Intelligence. A key witness in the case was flown from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng by Mchunu to provide evidence.

National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams has also been implicated in the matter, having opened multiple cases at 11 police stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape implicating Khumalo and his team.