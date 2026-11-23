Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers have been implicated in an alleged network of hired hitmen linked to criminal cartel figures Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Witness C, a police investigator testifying at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on Monday, 23 November, alleged that Tiego Floyd Mabusela and JMPD officers Johannes Mokgatle, Musa Kekana and Michael Pule Tau were part of a gun-for-hire team that allegedly took assassination contracts from prominent criminal figures.

Kekana, Tau and Mabusela were arrested on 17 April 2024 in connection with Armand Swart's murder and charged alongside Molefe. Mabusela and Kekana were also charged with the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane, alongside Matlala.

Testifying partly in camera, Witness C accused Mokgatle of abusing his position to assist criminal suspects, including sharing confidential police information and internal reports with Molefe and others linked to the 2024 murder of Vanderbijlpark engineer Armand Swart.

“Mr Mokgatle knew that Mr Mabusela had been tagged in a cash-in-transit matter where a police officer had been killed and spoke on it as a matter of banter,” said Witness C.

He said Mokgatle travelled on work projects approved by Steven Motsumi. He alleged that the JMPD officer carried out orders of cartels and acted as his inside man.

Witness C is a certified forensic investigator who previously worked with the Political Killings Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal. He was deployed to the Eastern Cape in 2023 before moving to Gauteng Counter Intelligence operations in December 2024.

According to his testimony, Mokgatle allegedly used police databases to run vehicle registration numbers and supply the owners' names, IDs and residential addresses to others.

On the day of Molefe's arrest in December 2024, Mokgatle allegedly used a JMPD vehicle to confront South African Police Service officers who were keeping watch outside Molefe's home.

Witness C also testified about the seizure and extraction of data from Mokgatle's cellphone. Although the device had allegedly been wiped clean before investigators recovered it in Soweto, they managed to retrieve 109 screenshots of WhatsApp conversations between Mokgatle and a contact identified as “Danny” Mabusela.

The messages, according to Witness C, offered insight into the relationship between members of the alleged hitmen network, with the officers appearing to console one another about the risks and pressures associated with their activities.

In one exchange, Mokgatle reflected on his life and the need to remain under the radar.

“I sometimes look at myself and ask myself if this is really me. All I like about myself is [keeping quiet] and laying low,” he wrote.

Mabusela responded: “Keep it up, as for me, all I want is for my kids to have a bright future. My time has passed and all I do is for them.”

Mokgatle replied: “That's all we are taking this risk for, not to be famous and feared hence we strike and disappear.”

In another exchange on 11 November 2022, Mabusela described brotherhood as something rare and sacred.

“Brotherhood is something sacred, keep it if you find it cause these days it's very rare some people will go through life without experiencing it,” he wrote.

The testimony also places the alleged network in the wider investigations into the murder of Swart and an attempted murder involving another individual, Thobejane.

The commission has ordered that the identities and images of witnesses A, B and C be withheld temporarily because of safety concerns, while allowing the substance of their testimony to be heard publicly.

Witness C previously testified about Matlala's arrest in May 2025 on attempted murder charges, as well as recordings and discussions involving the businessman.