On Saturday, the FRN coalition, which leads the M23 rebels, downed Villete’s fighter jet, a Cessna 208, as it was allegedly bombarding a human settlement in the Minembwe highlands of South Kivu.

In an interview with the Mail and Guardian, the Deputy Spokesperson for the FRN coalition in which the M23 rebels fall under, Oscar Balinda, said Villete was the only survivor, while three others died in the crash.

“The South African fighter pilot is the only one who survived. We are nursing him back to health, but the irony is that the only hospital (Minembwe) that could have saved him is the one that he bombed,” Balinda said.

Contacted for comment about Villete, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said they would respond after establishing contact with Kinshasa for facts.

However, Conspiracy Tracker Great Lakes, a Congolese outlet, claimed Villete worked for Contractor Airways (PTY) Limited, owned by former US Special Forces member Steven Shaulis and another South African, Craig Munro.

The two allegedly operate a “Cessna Caravan out of Kalemie (a city on the western shore of Lake Tanganyika) for aerial surveillance and air strikes” supporting the Forces armées de la république démocratique du Congo (FARDC), the national army.

The tracker was also named South African Richard Brodie, a helicopter pilot involved with the Burundian Air Force as one of the mercenaries, along with Namibian Wilhelm Bosman.

Balinda said it was unfortunate that a South African was undertaking an operation that destroyed part of a referral hospital that catered to a population of at least 80 000 people.

“He is a mercenary and has no link to the place that he was hired to destroy. Unfortunately, we have a multi-country conflict in the eastern DRC,” he said.

Facing structural challenges, the Congolese government turned to private contractors for specialised capabilities, force multiplication, and protection of strategic sites such as mines.

On Saturday, Kenyan president William Ruto flew to Oyo in Congo-Brazzaville to attend a four-nation summit to look into the DRC conflict, particularly the involvement of regional and international players.