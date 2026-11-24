The skirmishes over proximity to the AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini have reached boiling point with competing factions resorting to rogue and clandestine tactics to deal with their perceived foes.

The showdown puts one Arnold Squire Sabelo Nododile, the king’s private secretary on the firing line after he was accused of calling himself the deputy to the AmaZulu throne, triggering anger among royal sympathisers.

“His Majesty affirms that the title “Deputy King” does not exist and has never existed in Zulu royal tradition. No Zulu King has ever had a deputy. His Majesty has never appointed Mr Nododile, or anyone else, as Deputy King. His Majesty knows Mr Nododile only as his personal assistant. His Majesty regards any claim to that title as a grave act of disrespect toward the Zulu monarchy and its ancestral traditions. His Majesty warns anyone who lays claim to it that, in those traditions, such an act carries grave ancestral consequences,” lashed out Prince Africa Zulu, the royal vice-chancellor to the Zulu kingdom.

Zulu, of the Onkweni royal house, subsequently authored a letter dismissing Nododile from his duties, saying he was merely communicating a message from the king. The letter has since been disputed by the king’s spokesperson Prince Mpiyakhe Buthelezi, plunging the royal house into turmoil.

“Acting by Royal Order and on the express direction of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, I hereby give you formal notice that your appointment as His Majesty’s personal assistant is withdrawn and all royal authority granted to you is revoked. Both take effect immediately upon service of this notice. You are directed to cease all royal duties immediately and must not report for duty thereafter. You must cease using the titles Chief Director and Chief Executive Officer of

the Private Office NPC, or any other designation, including one you adopted yourself, to claim authority from His Majesty’s Office or this Office. You must not quote His Majesty or invoke his name on any platform to claim royal authority or endorsement,” reads Zulu’s letter, dated 23 November, 2026.

He also stated that Nododile was prohibited from entering the royal premises and coming anywhere near the king.

“Until further written notice, you may not enter royal premises or attend official engagements under His Majesty’s Office’s control. You must not seek an official audience or direct official contact with His Majesty or members of the Royal Family or telephone them,” the letter further directed.

It’s not the first time that Nododile had been sacked under mysterious circumstances after claims emerged that he had solicited private funds using a non-profit organisation linked to the AmaZulu king. He was saved by the king himself who said he had not sanctioned his expulsion and that there was nothing untoward that Nododile had done. The episode also led to the firing of Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (COGTA) from his influential post as the prime minister to the AmaZulu nation and the monarchy. He was believed to have been one of the key movers of engineering the plot, a claim he denied.

Speaking to the Mail&Guardian on Tuesday, a senior royal insider explained that at the heart of the royal storm was a fight over who deserves to be closer to the throne.

“This guy (Nododile) has done nothing wrong. His only sin is that he is seen as being close to the king and had perceived influence on royal affairs. So the other faction wants him out at all costs and this is just part of a smear campaign. People are fighting because they think being closer to the king provides access to resources, power and influence,” the source said.

Prince Mpikayise Buthelezi said claims that Nododile had called himself a deputy king were misleading.