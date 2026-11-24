Helen Zille’s lawyers argued before the Johannesburg High Court that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was attempting to block her from talking about Malema’s influence in Johannesburg during critical coalition negotiations.
Malema has approached the courts for an urgent interdict against the DA’s Zille, seeking to prevent her from repeating allegations that he improperly influenced decisions during former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure.
The application comes after an interview on 8 November 2026 in which Zille alleged that Malema had effectively controlled the City of Johannesburg during Mashaba’s tenure, influencing major municipal decisions for the EFF’s benefit.
Zille said Malema had captured City Power, influenced a billion-rand fleet tender for his own benefit and instructed Mashaba to appoint former senior police official Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city’s anti-corruption unit.
After the broadcast, Malema’s attorneys demanded that Zille retract the statements, issue a public apology and sign a written undertaking not to repeat the allegations.
Zille refused to comply. Her legal team responded: “See you in court”.
Arguing for Malema, advocate Mfesana Ka-Siboto told the court that the application concerned whether his client had established a prima facie right to an interdict.
He said Zille had deliberately introduced allegations into the public debate to undermine Malema during coalition negotiations.
“What is currently happening are negotiations around the coalition government. Ms Zille deliberately deployed a lie to contaminate that process,” Ka-Siboto said.
He said Malema had established a prima facie case for an interim interdict because the statements infringed on his right to dignity, regardless of whether Zille believed them to be true.
Ka-Siboto said Zille relied on historical media reports to substantiate her allegations.
“What she has done is rely on hearsay evidence,” he said.
On Sibiya’s appointment, Ka-Siboto said former DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach had recommended the former police official to the Johannesburg caucus, which subsequently confirmed his appointment.
He accused Breytenbach of downplaying her role in the recommendation, pointing to an email in which she had supported Sibiya's candidacy.
“Ms Breytenbach then downplayed her role in recommending Sibiya. She says she didn't know this guy from a bar of soap. That's not what the [recommendation] email says. She says Sibiya was targeted and that he was an excellent candidate. Those are her words,” Ka-Siboto said.
He said that contradicted Zille’s suggestion that Malema had insisted on Sibiya’s appointment.
ActionSA leader Mashaba has also entered the legal dispute, filing an affidavit disputing Zille’s version of events.
Mashaba denied that Malema dictated municipal tenders or forced Sibiya’s appointment. He said Sibiya was recommended through Breytenbach and appointed through the city’s established recruitment processes.
Ka-Siboto also addressed Malema’s previous public statements that the EFF had “controlled” Mashaba, arguing that Zille had misrepresented the political context in which the remarks were made.
“She seems to then rely on that to show that Mr Malema improperly influenced Mr Mashaba,” he said.
Ka-Siboto said Malema was referring to the balance of power in the council, which had enabled the EFF to push through policies, including insourcing legislation.
“Of course he exerted control, but control that is permissible because of his political power which brought Mr Mashaba to power,” he said.
Representing Zille, advocate Anthony Steyn argued that Malema’s application sought to suppress legitimate political expression protected by constitutional political rights.
“Mr Malema has repeatedly boasted that during the tenure of Mr Mashaba he was the EFF mayor and that he controlled Mr Mashaba while he was there,” said Steyn.
He said the statements had been in the public domain for at least eight years and questioned why Malema had chosen to seek an urgent interdict now, particularly during an election season.
Steyn said Zille’s remarks formed part of legitimate political speech in a contest involving prominent political figures.
“Our highest courts have repeatedly held that politicians are required to be thick-skinned, show a greater degree of tolerance and not be overly sensitive,” he said.
“He is attempting to chill Zille during the negotiations … if one were to apply a higher threshold to the assessment of statements in a case like this, then there is a real possibility that matters of high public and political interest would be suppressed,” Steyn said.
On Sibiya’s appointment, Steyn said that although Breytenbach had made recommendations, she had not been involved in the final assessment and appointment process.
He alleged that Sibiya had been allowed to proceed through the recruitment process despite failing a competency assessment.
“The point is, when it came to assessing Mr Sibiya, those who were involved passed him on a competency test before they had the results of that test. That test failed Mr Sibiya,” Steyn said.
He also argued that evidence presented before the Madlanga commission showed that Malema had a closer relationship with Sibiya than had previously been understood.