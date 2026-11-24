Helen Zille’s lawyers argued before the Johannesburg High Court that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was attempting to block her from talking about Malema’s influence in Johannesburg during critical coalition negotiations.

Malema has approached the courts for an urgent interdict against the DA’s Zille, seeking to prevent her from repeating allegations that he improperly influenced decisions during former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure.

The application comes after an interview on 8 November 2026 in which Zille alleged that Malema had effectively controlled the City of Johannesburg during Mashaba’s tenure, influencing major municipal decisions for the EFF’s benefit.

Zille said Malema had captured City Power, influenced a billion-rand fleet tender for his own benefit and instructed Mashaba to appoint former senior police official Shadrack Sibiya as head of the city’s anti-corruption unit.

After the broadcast, Malema’s attorneys demanded that Zille retract the statements, issue a public apology and sign a written undertaking not to repeat the allegations.

Zille refused to comply. Her legal team responded: “See you in court”.

Arguing for Malema, advocate Mfesana Ka-Siboto told the court that the application concerned whether his client had established a prima facie right to an interdict.

He said Zille had deliberately introduced allegations into the public debate to undermine Malema during coalition negotiations.

“What is currently happening are negotiations around the coalition government. Ms Zille deliberately deployed a lie to contaminate that process,” Ka-Siboto said.

He said Malema had established a prima facie case for an interim interdict because the statements infringed on his right to dignity, regardless of whether Zille believed them to be true.

Ka-Siboto said Zille relied on historical media reports to substantiate her allegations.

“What she has done is rely on hearsay evidence,” he said.

On Sibiya’s appointment, Ka-Siboto said former DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach had recommended the former police official to the Johannesburg caucus, which subsequently confirmed his appointment.

He accused Breytenbach of downplaying her role in the recommendation, pointing to an email in which she had supported Sibiya's candidacy.

“Ms Breytenbach then downplayed her role in recommending Sibiya. She says she didn't know this guy from a bar of soap. That's not what the [recommendation] email says. She says Sibiya was targeted and that he was an excellent candidate. Those are her words,” Ka-Siboto said.

He said that contradicted Zille’s suggestion that Malema had insisted on Sibiya’s appointment.

ActionSA leader Mashaba has also entered the legal dispute, filing an affidavit disputing Zille’s version of events.

Mashaba denied that Malema dictated municipal tenders or forced Sibiya’s appointment. He said Sibiya was recommended through Breytenbach and appointed through the city’s established recruitment processes.