South African demand for cruising holidays remains resilient despite rising fuel costs and household budget pressures.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Cruises South Africa, managing director Ross Volk, speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the MSC Cruises’ 2026–2027 South African season said all-inclusive cruise holidays were appealing to consumers, as they did not have to worry about additional costs such as paying for restaurant meals and car hire.

Speaking during the welcome event and crest exchange aboard the MSC Armonia, which arrived after an 18-day positioning trip from Europe, Volk said the line had already seen strong pre-festive bookings as evidence that all-inclusive holidays appeal to cost-conscious travellers.

“Our demand up to the end of December is very high. I think we're sitting at a high 90% occupancy, which is very positive,” Volk said.

“Obviously economically, we would be remiss not to look at the challenges, in particular the fuel price, which I think has had a direct impact on everybody in their pocket, but I think people still want to go on holiday and they still want to go and see the world, and this is a great opportunity for them to do so,” he said.

Across the local season, Volk said he expects some 79,000 people to cruise.

MSC’s cruises, running out of the ports of Durban and Cape Town between November 2026 and May 2027, include itineraries calling at Portuguese Island, Pomene, and Walvis Bay as MSC Armonia’s maiden local season gets underway.

Volk said the 290 metre long, 69,000 tonne vessel has capacity to carry 2,500 passengers, and is serviced by 780 crew.

He added that MSC is expanding crew recruitment and training for South Africans through the company’s Shosholoza Ocean Academy, a joint venture involving MSC Cruises, MSC Cargo, and the South African government.

Volk said MSC aims to place 4,000 South Africans on the line’s vessels around the world by the end of 2026, rising to 5,000 next year.

“Obviously, if you have no more formal training, it will be an entry level position. So housekeeping, back office, servicing in the kitchens. But we have a chef school in Cape Town that we're promoting chefs to come on board. Sous chefs, pastry chefs,” he said.

He said additional staff included skilled workers with degrees, dancers and other entertainment staff as well as childminders.

"Obviously, the more technical positions like deck engineering and bridge, you need formal qualifications. But again, if you have those qualifications and want to come through, we've got the opportunity,” he said.