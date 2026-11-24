The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed the sexual offences case against former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya to 9 February 2027, allowing investigators to reconstruct the alleged crime scene at a Sandton hotel and complete forensic examinations of digital devices.

Sibiya remains in custody and faces five charges arising from the alleged incidents at the hotel between May and August 2026.

These include the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman, human trafficking for sexual exploitation, promoting and committing sexual grooming involving a 16-year-old girl, and possessing and distributing sexually explicit images of a minor.

Sibiya has denied the charges, although he has maintained that his sexual contact with the 18-year-old woman was consensual.

State advocate Velile Makasana told the court that investigators were reconstructing the hotel crime scene.

“We come to his court today to request an opportunity also for further investigation. We are currently in the process of the reconstruction of the crime scene, particularly the hotel scene. The reconstruction is currently under way; we are just waiting for the floor plan of the hotel and finalising the reconstruction,” Makasana said.

The state is also awaiting the outcome of a forensic investigation into four digital devices belonging to Sibiya and his wife.

“For that reason therefore we await a digital investigation report regarding those four devices,” Makasana said.

He asked the court to postpone the matter.

“We ask that if the court is amenable to us, we look at the first week of February to come back, maybe at best in the second week of February we should be done with that information,” he said.

Sibiya’s lawyer, Estelle Killian, confirmed that the defence had agreed to the postponement after discussions with the state about the outstanding investigations.

“The understanding is his matter will not proceed or will be escalated to another court. Secondly we agreed to a long postponement after being given the nature of the further investigation to be completed,” advocate Killian said.

Killian said the parties had agreed that the case would not be transferred to another court at this stage.

The magistrate granted the state's application for a postponement, ordering that the outstanding documents be filed before the next appearance.

“Mr Sibiya, we are postponing your matter to the 9th of February 2027 for further investigation, the reconstruction of the crime scene photo album to be filed and digital report as well to be filed.”

Sibiya was arrested on 21 September 2026 by members of the Madlanga Commission's Recommendations Task Team and has since been held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.