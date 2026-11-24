The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) has developed a national strategy to tackle Islamophobia, warning that portraying Muslims as outsiders risks making religion another basis for exclusion in South Africa.

In a statement issued after its national symposium on Monday, the council said it would bring together religious institutions, civil society groups, legal experts, researchers and public bodies to coordinate the response. The strategy, informed by consultations across several sectors, focuses on public awareness, legal protections, policy engagement and institutional accountability. The statement gave no timetable for implementation.

The symposium examined how anti-Muslim rhetoric spreads online, how international far-right narratives gain traction locally and what happens when people report threats or discrimination. UUCSA said the consequences extended beyond those directly targeted, eroding trust between communities and undermining constitutional values of equality and dignity.

Social network analyst Kyle Findlay told the symposium that two groups accounted for 29% of the users discussing Islam in South Africa on X in his analysis, but produced about two-thirds of the posts in that conversation.

One group shared international right-wing material alongside local conservative commentary. The other, an anti-immigration network, turned its attention to Islam in short bursts, including during disputes over halal food, before returning to its usual themes.

Findlay said some accounts amplified messages from both groups. He suggested that the overlap could point to the use of the same paid influencers. Across the wider set of platforms he examined, the view that drew the most agreement was that Islam contributes to society through charity and community service.

Zaakirah Vadi described how prejudice surfaces in everyday life, citing disputes over pupils wearing hijabs and other religious attire at school, threats against mosques and a confrontation at a Norwood shop over the display of a Palestinian flag. She warned that repeatedly portraying Muslims as a threat could make intimidation easier to overlook and give politicians rhetoric they could use in election campaigns.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia warned in his keynote address that social media could spread anti-Muslim prejudice rapidly. He recalled historical restrictions on the practice of Islam in South Africa and spoke about the importance of religious freedom in a diverse society.

In its statement, UUCSA pointed to more than three centuries of Muslim life in South Africa and the contribution of Muslim communities to the struggle for freedom. It said political leaders, the media and public institutions had a responsibility to speak out against anti-Muslim hatred.