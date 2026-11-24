A protected witness has accused suspended Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) warrant officer Johannes “Johnny” Mokgatle of using his position to facilitate links between alleged organised crime figures, hitmen and police officers.

Testifying before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, Witness C said Mokgatle acted as an intermediary between criminal underworld figures, including Katiso “KT” Molefe and JMPD members.

Molefe faces 35 criminal charges in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg alongside three co-accused: JMPD officer Michael Pule Tau and alleged hitmen Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana.

Witness C told the commission that Mokgatle kept contact with Molefe, including after Molefe’s arrest in April 2024. In June 2024, Mokgatle allegedly sent Molefe his banking details.

“In my view, this evidence shows that Mr Mokgatle is a close associate of the three accused and of Mr Molefe, that he knew the nature of their work and that there are strong indications that he took part in it,” Witness C said.

He cautioned, however, that the extent of Mokgatle’s participation in any particular offence remained the subject of an investigation.

Witness C said WhatsApp communications between Mokgatle and the alleged criminal network demonstrated a long-standing relationship with Molefe and three other accused, including JMPD officers.

“Mr Mokgatle has known Mr Tau since about 2008, Mr Molefe since 2018 and Mr Kekana and Mr Mabusela since 2001. On his own version he is ‘very close’ to Mr Molefe,” he said.

“He regarded himself, and was regarded by the three accused, as a member of the ‘family’ with ‘elders’, and speaks of his ‘place’ in the ‘firm’. He gave an express undertaking that what he knew of the family would remain with him.

“He placed the tools of his office at their disposal. He ran registration numbers for Mr Tau from 2021 to 2023, for Mr Mabusela and Mr Molefe on 15 April 2024 and for Mr Molefe on 6 December 2024,” he said.

Witness C also presented evidence of an exchange on 20 April 2023 in which Tau allegedly requested ammunition from Mokgatle.

Tau reportedly wrote: “I need 38 special bullets 9mm and don't you have R5 ones I need two of [those].”

Witness C said the exchange suggested that Tau looked to Mokgatle to source ammunition rather than obtaining it through his own police station.

The commission also heard allegations that Mokgatle used a JMPD vehicle, while he was off duty and declared unfit for work, to identify and confront police officers who were monitoring Molefe’s residence.

Witness C further detailed Mokgatle’s alleged personal relationship with Molefe, including claims that he handled vehicle licence renewals for R500 each, spent Christmas with him in 2023 and continued communicating with him after the April 2024 arrests.

The witness also raised Mokgatle’s previous disciplinary and criminal cases. In 2011, he was charged in connection with an incident in which metro police officers were alleged to have handcuffed two men while demanding money and taking their belongings.

In 2017, he was also charged with witness intimidation after allegedly threatening to kill his wife.