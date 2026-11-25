In his keynote address, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said: “When a great book reaches its final chapter, we may close its pages, but its story continues to live within us. We reflect on its lessons, draw strength from its wisdom, and carry its message forward.

“Such a book has reached its final chapter with the passing of our dear sister, friend, comrade and former deputy president of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Today, we gather in mourning, but also in reflection. A life such as hers cannot be measured only by the years she lived or the offices she held. It must be measured by the lives she touched, the barriers she broke, the causes she advanced and the legacy she leaves behind.”