With a penchant for beauty – even shortly before her passing – former South African deputy president and United Nations (UN) under-secretary-general, in the role of executive director of UN Women, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka asked her daughter for a red lipstick.
This was among several anecdotes Akona Matsau shared with a crowd of mourners who packed the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Tuesday to pay tribute to her globally-revered mother.
Aged 71, Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away two weeks after undergoing a medical procedure and will be buried on Saturday in the Eastern Cape town of Middledrift (Xesi), with a state funeral.
Despite being hospitalised in an intensive care unit (ICU), Mlambo-Ngcula asked Matsau for a red lipstick.
“I was taken aback and wondered why my mother would ask for a lipstick while at ICU,” said Matsau, amid laughter from the crowd.
An emotional Matsau also remembered Mlambo-Ngcuka reminding her of “how I was blessed for having given birth to two daughters”.
Family members and friends also shared good memories.
Said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s brother Bhedlo Mlambo: “My life is still on autopilot. It's like a dream that I must still wake up and someone tells me that I have been dreaming - that I'm going to see my sister tomorrow.”
“She loved people - loved being around people, even people you would think don't matter. She would go out of her way to make sure they feel that they matter to her,” said Ngcuka family representative Olwethu Mdleleni.
Family friend Sheila Sisulu, comforted the Mlambo-Ngcuka children with the words: “I know that she was everything to you and you will miss saying mama.”
Brigalia Bam, former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa who knew Mlambo-Ngcuka from the age of eight, said it was “unfortunate Mlambo-Ngcuka never became president of South Africa - a collective failure by others”.
Amid a sombre mood during the requiem mass, a rendition of music by Lira, Msaki and Imilonji kaNtu Choral Society, got the crowd clapping and dancing.
Not to be outdone, green and black-clad members of the ANC Women’s League belted out freedom songs about the power of women.
In his keynote address, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said: “When a great book reaches its final chapter, we may close its pages, but its story continues to live within us. We reflect on its lessons, draw strength from its wisdom, and carry its message forward.
“Such a book has reached its final chapter with the passing of our dear sister, friend, comrade and former deputy president of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Today, we gather in mourning, but also in reflection. A life such as hers cannot be measured only by the years she lived or the offices she held. It must be measured by the lives she touched, the barriers she broke, the causes she advanced and the legacy she leaves behind.”
Mashatile said many people “have spoken of the loving wife, mother, family member and friend”.
“They have shared the cherished memories that defined her private life and brought joy to those closest to her. However, it is equally important that we reflect on the freedom fighter, the activist, the nation-builder, the tireless champion of women's emancipation and social justice - the leader who dedicated her life to the liberation and advancement of her people.
“Few leaders have left such a profound and lasting mark on the democratic journey of our nation,” said Mashatile.
Mlambo-Ngcuka “understood that freedom could never be measured only by political rights”.