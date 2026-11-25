Organised criminal networks and state institutions are competing for the same human resources, skills and capabilities, with criminal networks better organised than the state, former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.

“Both sides hire the same kind of people and use the same tools. At present, the networks appear better organised than the state and they do not have to follow the rules,” Kieswetter told the Madlanga commission.

He said the state was responding to organised crime but its efforts remained inadequate to address the growing threat.

“We are not sitting here saying the state is not responding. What we are saying is that the state's response is inadequate to deal with the growing phenomenon,” he said.

Kieswetter said criminality in South Africa had grown faster than the state's ability to resist it since 2021.

He said the Madlanga commission had helped expose the extent of institutional fragmentation in the criminal justice system.

He said there was no agency responsible for combating organised crime and that South Africa could learn from other countries that managed it through a coordinated approach across law enforcement and other state agencies.

Kieswetter served as Sars commissioner from May 2019 until April 2026. After leaving the revenue service, he established the advisory firm, Vector Solutions Laboratory.

He said government institutions were fragmented and Sars could advance an investigation within its own mandate but often lost sight of cases once they were handed over to other institutions, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Hawks or the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

During the 2025-26 financial year, Sars ran 42 projects and 534 investigations and handed 80 illicit tobacco cases to the NPA. However, Kieswetter said Sars had received no progress reports on the cases.

“Some cases have been stuck for more than three years and no one is accountable back to Sars.”

He said South Africa could not determine whether it was making progress against organised crime without a shared and independent system for measuring its scale and impact.

Kieswetter proposed establishing a National Illicit Economy Measurement and Harm Assessment Framework, led by Statistics South Africa and National Treasury, with the participation of Sars, the South African Reserve Bank, the Financial Intelligence Centre, criminal justice institutions and independent researchers.

“It would set a common baseline for the unrecorded economy, illicit markets, tax leakage, harm and the value of disrupting networks. Its method would be independently verified,” he said.

He stressed that his proposal was not about merging institutions, compromising their independence or changing their mandates, but about establishing a collective objective and ensuring that agencies worked towards it.

He proposed an overarching oversight agency, the principals committee, which would be responsible for tracking several priority organised crime cases.

He said the proposal added shared bodies on top of existing agencies where none could direct a case. Every existing institution would keep its mandate and independence.