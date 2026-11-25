The Western Cape High Court has set aside the 2022 Phala Phala report, finding that the panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, made material errors of law and exceeded its mandate in assessing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

Delivering a unanimous judgment, Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said: “The court found that the panel fundamentally misconstrued its functions, the nature of the inquiry it was to conduct and the recommendations it was required to make to the Speaker.

“It went beyond its lawful remit, asked itself wrong questions and made several material errors of law. As a result, the process it engaged in and the conclusions it came to were not rationally related to rule 129G(1)(b) or the power and duty it was required to exercise and the terms thereof.”

The court reviewed and set aside the Phala Phala report in its entirety, declaring it illegal and setting aside any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to it.

The court found that the panel had gone beyond the allegations against Ramaphosa and considered additional issues raised by respondents, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which had submitted further information in support of the allegations.

However, this led the panel to make findings on matters unrelated to the charges against the president, including the source of the foreign currency found at his Phala Phala farm and his alleged activities in Cape Town and Namibia.

The court said the panel had failed to distinguish between its terms of reference and the criminal charges laid by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser.

“This is a distinction the panel did not bear in mind. It therefore failed to appreciate that much of the affidavit did not relate to the charges and amounted to hearsay or mere say-so, as Mr Fraser had no personal knowledge of the incident on 9 February 2020,” Mabindla-Boqwana said.

The panel was established to conduct a preliminary inquiry as part of the parliamentary impeachment process.

In June 2022, Fraser laid criminal charges alleging that a large sum of undeclared foreign currency had been stolen from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm on 9 February 2020.

He alleged that the theft was not reported to the police and that Ramaphosa had instead instructed Major General Wally Rhoode, the head of the presidential protection unit, to investigate the incident. Fraser further alleged that Ramaphosa sought the assistance of Namibian President Hage Geingob to apprehend the suspects.

In July 2022, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula lodged a motion requesting the National Assembly to initiate an impeachment inquiry. He alleged that Ramaphosa had committed a serious violation by failing to report the theft to the police and illegally instructing Rhoode to investigate it.

The independent panel, chaired by Ngcobo, subsequently found that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have committed a serious violation of the Constitution and serious misconduct in relation to the incident.

After a parliamentary vote on 13 December 2022, the Constitutional Court issued an order referring the report to the impeachment committee. Ramaphosa subsequently approached the courts to have the report reviewed and set aside.

The judge said that if the panel had misconstrued its mandate, the report would be flawed and could force Ramaphosa to undergo an impeachment inquiry without a lawful basis.

It therefore concluded that the report could not lawfully form the basis of further parliamentary impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa.